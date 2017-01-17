Kazakh passport ranks most 'powerful' in Central Asia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Montreal based Passport Index has published its Global Passport Power Rank, Kazinform correspondent reports.

One of the main criteria for assessing passports is the number of countries its holder can visit without a visa.

German passport is ranked the most 'powerful' in the World. German citizens can visit 157 countries without a visa.

Singapore and Sweden share the second place. Nationals of these countries are not required to have a visa in 156 countries.

Denmark, Finland, France, Spain, Switzerland, Norway, UK and the USA close the top 3. Tourists from these countries can visit 155 countries without a visa.

According to the Passport Index, Kazakhstanis can be granted visa-free entrance to 69 countries. The country's passport is ranked 56th in the Index. Holders of Omani and Botswana passport have the same number of visa-free destinations available to them.

Russian passport is ranked 39th, Belarus 57th.

Kyrgyzstan and Chinese passports share 66th place. Uzbek is on 70th and Turkmenistan passport is on 75th places respectively.