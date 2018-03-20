Kazakh peacekeepers to study experience of Indian colleagues

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As part of the preparation of the Kazakh company for participation in UN peacekeeping missions, servicemen of the Kazakhstan peacekeeping regiment visited the Сenter for United Nations Peacekeeping (CUNPK) in New Delhi, the press service of the Ministry of Defense reports.

According to the ministry, the main purpose of the visit was to study the peacekeeping experience of the Republic of India for their use in the future missions.

It should be noted that over the 70 years of its participation in the UN peacekeeping missions, India has contributed more troops for 48 missions across the world than any other country.





Kazakhstan's Defense Ministry stresses that peacekeeping activities are of great importance for the country in the framework of fulfilling its international obligations, advancing its military-political positions and interests, as well as the country's international prestige.