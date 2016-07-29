Kazakh Peacekeeping Battalion participates in Steppe Eagle Exercise in UK (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

LONDON. KAZINFORM As Kazinform reported earlier, multinational Steppe Eagle exercise is taking place at Stanford Training Area this month with British troops and forces from Kazakhstan, the US, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan participating in it.

This is the first time Steppe Eagle exercise in held in the UK and features soldiers from 1st Battalion The Rifles. The Exercise aims to develop the capacity and capability of the Kazakhstan Peacekeeping Battalion (KAZBAT) to undertake UN peacekeeping missions in the future.

As many as 800 troops will be taking part in the exercise in total. 1 Rifles, which is a light roled infantry battalion, is based at Beachley Barracks, Chepstow, and comes under the command of 160th Infantry Brigade and Headquarters Wales.

Brigadier Martyn Gamble said: "Exercise Steppe Eagle is the cornerstone of UK-Kazakhstan defence engagement and we welcome Kazakhstan and other Central Asian Republics to the UK to take part in the Exercise.

"This is the 13th year the exercise has taken place and the first time it has been held in the UK and it is vital in assisting Kazakhstan's development of a capable peacekeeping force which can be deployed on UN peacekeeping operations in the future," Kazakh Embassy in London informs citing www.army.mod.uk.



























