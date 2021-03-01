Kazakh people’s hospitality gave me positive memories for the rest of my life – Jeffrey Temple

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Director of Operations of the British-Kazakh Society in London Jeffrey Temple has extended his heartfelt congratulations to the people of Kazakhstan on the occasion of the Gratitude Day and revealed why he respects the Kazakh people so much, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In his congratulatory message, Jeffrey Temple said that the Day of Gratitude is celebrated to honor the multiethnic, multi-faith and very tolerant society that is Kazakhstan today.

According to Temple, he is aware of the periods from history when Kazakhs welcomed strangers to their midst, when people suffering brutal punishment from their homelands by the Soviets were given comfort of housing, food and other assistance.

«I also know this tradition myself from living in Kazakhstan for ten years. And from my own travels being given hospitality by complete strangers which has given me positive memories for the rest of my life,» he noted.

The Director of Operation of the British-Kazakh Society emphasized that he has huge respect for the Kazakh people and indeed all ethnicities living in Kazakhstan and he salutes them for their generous nature.