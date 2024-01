ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kadisha Onalbayeva, the first pianist from Kazakhstan to be named a Steinway Artist, will give her solo concert in New York, Kazinform has learnt from carnegiehall.org.

Onalbayeva is set to perform at Weill Recital Hall of Carnegie Hall on June 6.



The pianist has performed throughout Central Asia and in Austria, Costa Rica, Kazakhstan, Russia, the United Kingdom, the U.S., and Uzbekistan.