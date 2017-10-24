Kazakh plant to produce special equipment for repairing oil and gas wells

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - "Munaymash" Plant in northern Kazakhstan is gradually moving to application of new technologies, replacing old machines with high-performance ones.

The JSC purchased a modern milling machine for 60 million tenge this year. The new equipment allows to expand the production line for the oil and gas industry and machine building.



"The new machine can work in five coordinates. We will produce packers, which are used for capital and present-day repair of wells. The product is very complex. In Kazakhstan, no one is producing packers yet, " JSC General Director Spartak Pushkarev said when welcoming Akim of the North-Kazakhstan region Kumar Aksakalov at the plant Oct 24.



Next year, the plant management plans to invest 100 million tenge for related equipment. Previously, the company purchased 12 high-performance machines. The total cost of investments this year was 200 million tenge, trend.az reports.



Kazakhstan, holding 3 percent of the world's oil reserves, is among the top 15 countries in the world in terms of proven oil reserves.

Oil and gas bearing areas occupy 62 percent of the country's territory, and have 172 oil fields, of which more than 80 are under development. More than 90 percent of the oil reserves are concentrated in the 15 largest fields.



The fields are located on the territory of six of the fourteen regions of Kazakhstan. These are the Aktyubinsk, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kyzylorda and Mangistau regions. About 70 percent of hydrocarbon reserves are concentrated in the west of Kazakhstan.



