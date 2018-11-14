Kazakh player bags 1 gold, 2 silver medals at Asian Senior Chess Championship
09:40, 14 November 2018
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 2018 Asian Senior Chess Championship hosted by Tagaytay, the Philippines, has ended, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakhstan Chess Federation, Kazinform reports.
The Kazakh team captured 5 medals, including one gold medal, from the 9-round Swiss-system tournament.
Oleg Rinas from Karaganda and Aitkazy Baimurzin from Taraz claimed bronze medals in rapid and classic, respectively.