Kazakh PM, Afghan Chief Executive Officer had telephone conversation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Karim Massimov held a telephone talk with Head of the Afghanistan Government Adbullah Abdullah, pm.kz reported.

The sides discussed the issues of bilateral cooperation.

Kazakh-Afghan relations are notable for progressive development. Both countries presidents regularly meet within various international events.

The Kazakh-Afghan Intergovernmental Commission for Trade-Economic Cooperation plays a leading role in development of trade and economic relations between the two states.