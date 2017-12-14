Kazakh PM and Orascom TMT discuss investment projects for digitization

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has received today the CEO of Orascom TMT, Naguib Sawiris, according to primeminister.kz.

At the meeting, the sides discussed the partnership with the company in Kazakhstan's telecommunications industry and the implementation of joint investment projects for digitalization.

Orascom Construction Group is based in Cairo, Egypt, and owned by Onsi Sawiris. It was founded in 1950.

The company is one of the world's top contractors. It implements large industrial, infrastructure projects, as well as separate commercial ones for public and private clients in Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. Orascom TMT is a well-known investor and strategic shareholder in telecommunication and engineering structures. The company's shares are listed on NASDAQ Dubai and the Egyptian Exchange.

Orascom Construction operates under three separate brand names: Orascom, Contrack, and The Weitz Company.