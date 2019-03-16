Kazakh PM arrives in Turkestan rgn

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM At the instruction of the Head of State, Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin arrived in Turkestan region for a working visit to get survey Turkestan city construction progress, primeminister.kz reports.

The PM is expected to hold a meeting on the city development prospects. Governors of the districts are expected to report on the current state and construction works underway during the teleconference. Besides, he will survey construction progress of the administrative and business centre of the city, residential estates and social facilities.



Mamin is also expected to pay a visit to Shymkent to survey industrial and social facilities and hold a meeting on further development of the city and realization of the 2023 complex construction plan.