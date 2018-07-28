Kazakh PM attended Eurasian Intergovernmental Council sitting

SAINT PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Bakytzhan Sagintayev took part in the sitting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, involving also premiers of the Eurasian Economic Union.

The sitting was held on Friday in Saint Petersburg in narrow and extended formats, pimeminister.kz reports.



Those gathered focused on the progress of realization of the EAEU digital agenda, cooperation in spheres such as agriculture, energy and transport, development of a common gas market, the common goods transit system across the customs territory of the union using technologies and state information systems.



Customs cooperation issues and tools to regulate integration cooperation and import substitution in priority industry sectors were debated at the extended format meeting.



As the Kazakh PM said, the results of the current activity, namely, new ideas, projects and initiatives, will contribute to raising the people's welfare. They will create conditions that will contribute to economic, political and social stability. He also noted that cooperation within the union shows steady growth of commodity turnover.



The Premier drew attention to legislative regulation of EAEU cooperation, reminded of new strategic tasks for further development and raising the EAEU attractiveness, set by the Heads of State at the meeting of the Supreme Council taken place on May 14, 2018. The President of Kazakhstan proposed to create large infrastructure mega projects such as railway and highway running en route China-Kazakhstan-Russia-Belarus-Europe, a ship canal through the Caspian and Black Seas.



Following the talks there was signed a set of documents and instructions. It was also decided to hold the regular sitting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Belarus October this year.