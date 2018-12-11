Kazakh PM awards Altyn Sapa Presidential Prize

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev has presented Altyn Sapa (Golden Quality) Presidential Prize to businessmen, Kazinform reports.

The prize is awarded in three categories (small, medium and large business) in four nominations. The PM awarded SemAz LLP from East Kazakhstan region as the Best Commercial Enterprise.



Besides, the ministers presented prizes in the nominations such as The Best Service Provider, The Best Food/Farm Producer, and The Best Consumer Goods Producer.



Premier Sagintayev awarded Paryz Prize top honors in the nomination The Best Socially Responsible Enterprise to the North Caspian Operating Company N.V., Atyrau region. Komarovskoye ore-dressing works of Kostanay region was awarded as The Best Enterprise in the sphere of Protection of Labour as a large business entity.



The Kazakh President decreed to establish Altyn Sapa Prize In 2006. It is awarded annually for significant results achieved in the sphere of quality of goods and services, ensuring their safety and introduction of high-efficient quality management.



182 enterprises, including 78 small, 76 medium-sized and 28 large entities are taking part this year in the Altyn Sapa contest.