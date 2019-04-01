Kazakh PM, CEO of Russian tractor factory mull over cooperation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Askar Mamin, has held today a meeting with Director General of Peterburgsky Tractorny Zavod JSC, Sergey Serebryakov, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

At the meeting, the sides discussed issues of cooperation and prospects for the development of the production of Kirovets tractors in Kazakhstan.

The general director of the plant, Sergey Serebryakov, expressed interest in cooperation in organizing the assembly of tractors, in setting up production of such components Cardan shafts, wheel rims, and other equipment, at the facilities of Agromash Holding KZ.

Production localization is planned to be carried out in three stages: 2019, 2021, and 2023.

Concluding the meeting, Prime Minister Askar Mamin instructed the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan to prepare, together with Peterburgsky Tractorny Zavod, a Roadmap for joint cooperation.

The products of JSC Peterburgsky Tractorny Zavod are highly demanded in Kazakhstan. According to the Ministry of Agriculture, the annual demand is about 400 tractors.