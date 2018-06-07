  • kz
    Kazakh PM chaired competitiveness expert council

    19:00, 07 June 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today Kazakh Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev has chaired the sitting of the expert council on competitiveness, primeminister.kz reports. 

    Those attending debated economic liberalization and customs regulation updating issues.

    Siddique Khan, President and CEO of Globalink Logistics Group, made a report.

    Deputy PM Yerbolat Dossayev, National Economy Minister Timur Suleimenov, 1st Vice Minister for Investments and Development Roman Sklyar and others took part in discussions.

