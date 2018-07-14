Kazakh PM chairs meeting on issues of microlending

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev chaired a meeting on issues of mirolending with the framework of the Program for the Productive Employment and Mass Entrepreneurship Development for 2017-2021 on Saturday, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

At the meeting, issues of further development of the microlending market in the country, creation of an infrastructure for provision preferential microloans, conditions for providing microcredits in rural settlements and small towns were discussed, as well as the results of the implementation of the Program for the Productive Employment and Mass Entrepreneurship Development for 2017-2021 for the six months of 2018.



The reports at the meeting were made by the Ministers of National Economy Timur Suleimenov, Labor and Social Protection of the Population Madina Abylkassymova and First Vice Minister of Agriculture Arman Yevniev.



Recall, according to the Program for the Productive Employment and Mass Entrepreneurship Development for 2017-2021, loans are issued for a period of 7 years, with a reward rate of 6% for the opening of microbusiness, the creation of microenterprises and anchor cooperatives, and the expansion of existing business.



As a result, the program will support about 22,000 representatives of small businesses and self-employed people, increase tax revenues to the budget and create new jobs