Kazakh PM chairs session of Expert Council on Competitiveness

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev chaired a regular session of the Export Council on Competitiveness at the House of Government in Astana on Thursday, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

The session focused on the problems of modernization of housing and utility infrastructure on the basis of public and private partnership as well as enhancing competitiveness of Kazakhstan's oil related services in the light of the tasks set forward in the recent state-of-the-nation address "New Opportunities for Development amidst the Fourth Industrial Revolution".



Aidyn Rakhymbayev, Chairman of the Board of BI Group Holding, Almas Kudaibergen, Chairman of the Board of Centrasia Group and Yeldar Abdrazakov, General Director of Centras Group, presented reports at the session.



In attendance at the session were Deputy Prime Minister Askar Zhumagaliyev, Minister of Energy Kanat Bozumbayev, Vice Minister of Information and Communication Kairat Balykbayev, Vice Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin, Chairman of the Board of the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurship Abylai Myrzakhmetov, and Chairman of the Board of AllurAuto Group Andrei Lavrentyev and others.