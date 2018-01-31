Kazakh PM chairs session of Investment Climate Improvement Council

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has chaired today a regular session of the Council for Investment Climate Improvement, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

The attendees of the session discussed the issues concerning attraction of foreign investments in new green technologies, development of renewable energy sources, as well as the entire electric power sector in the context of a global transition to a low-carbon economy.

In addition, utmost attention was paid to the practical aspects of development of this sector in the UK, the U.S., and Canada.

Energy Minister Kanat Bozumbayev, Minister of National Economy Timur Suleimenov, Head of the European Union Delegation to Kazakhstan Ambassador Traian Hristea, President of the American Chamber of Commerce in Kazakhstan Kenneth Mack, Ambassadors George Krol of the United States, Michael Gifford of the United Kingdom, Nicholas Brousseau of Canada, and others presented reports during the meeting.