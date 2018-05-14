Kazakh PM chairs session on transition to green economy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev chaired on Monday a regular session of the Council for transition to green economy under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan at the Ukimet Uiy, Kazinform has learnt from the prime minister's press service.

Participants of the session discussed the problems of conceptual approaches to improvement of ecological situation and ensuring a smooth transition to green economy, implementation of the Action Plan of the Concept on Kazakhstan's transition to green economy for 2013-2020, considered the Council's 2018 schedule of work and results of implementation of the Council's Protocol as of October 19, 2017.



Taking the floor at the session were Chairman of the Presidium of the Ecological Organizations Association Aliya Nazarbayeva, akim (governor) of Kyzylorda region Krymbek Kusherbayev, First Vice Minister of Energy Makhambet Dosmukhambetov, Vice Minister of Agriculture Yerlan Nyssanbayev, Chairman of the Board of "Atameken" National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Ablai Myrzakhmetov and many others.



UNDP Resident Representative in Kazakhstan Norimasa Shimomura told about UNDP's experience on transition to green economy.