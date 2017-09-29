Kazakh PM checks modernization of Shymkent oil refinery

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today, as part of the working trip to South Kazakhstan region, Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev visited the Shymkent oil refinery and got acquainted with the results of the first stage of production modernization, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

During his visit to the oil refinery, Bakytzhan Sagintayev got acquainted with the results of the first stage of the plant's modernization and inspected one of the production buildings of the enterprise where a mini isomerization process (obtaining high-octane components of marketable gasoline from low-octane oil fractions) is carried out and gasoline meeting K-4, K-5 standards (Euro4, Euro5) is produced.



Modernization of the Shymkent oil refinery started in 2011 as part of the State Program of Forced Industrial Innovative Development and includes 2 stages.



In summer of 2017, the first stage of modernization was completed. At the enterprise, an isomerization unit for light gasoline fractions with a pre-hydrotreating unit was built. A sulfur production unit was put into operation, a diesel hydrotreating unit was reconstructed. After the completion of the stage, the plant will produce high-octane gasoline and diesel fuel of ecological classes K4, K5.



The second stage of modernization should be completed in 2018.



It should be noted that at present the Shymkent refinery produces 30% of the total current volume of oil products produced by three Kazakhstan refineries. This is the only oil refinery located in the south of Kazakhstan, in the most densely populated part of the republic. Given the favorable geographical location and high technical capabilities, the enterprise has a wide area for deliveries to the domestic and foreign markets.



The capacity of the Shymkent oil refinery is 5.25 million tons, or about 40.65 million barrels of oil per year. The range of petroleum products of the plant includes various grades of gasoline (A-80, A-92 and A-96), diesel fuel, aviation kerosene, liquefied gas, vacuum gas oil, masut and sulfur.



It is also worth noting that at present, according to the Address of the Head of State, the Government is working to create a new model of economic growth, where along with the creation of new industries it is planned to give impetus to the development of traditional basic industries, including the oil and gas sector. At present, the Government, together with the business, is working on a plan for comprehensive measures for the technological re-equipment of basic industries until 2025.