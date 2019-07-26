  • kz
    Kazakh PM delivers training to aspiring entrepreneurs

    16:08, 26 July 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Within the framework of the implementation of social projects, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin visited the «Atameken» mobile employment center, a center for training industrial workers and a class for start-up entrepreneurs «Zhas Kasipker» in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform cites the Premier’s press office.

    The activity ofAtameken Mobile Employment Centers is aimed at teaching youth the basics ofentrepreneurship and subsequent employment. The mobile centers are open inNur-Sultan, Almaty, and Shymkent. Currently, there are nine operating centers. Itis planned to open 30 more in all regions of Kazakhstan.

    Inthe Atameken Qoldau Ortalygy in Nur-Sultan, the prime minister met and talkedwith young specialists willing to start their own business.

    The Head ofGovernment noted that «within the framework of the social policy of the FirstPresident – Yelbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, and at the instructions of PresidentKassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Government developed a package of urgent measures toimprove the well-being of the people. Until the end of 2019, the employmentpromotion measures, including through short-term vocational training as part ofthe programs «Bastau Business,» «Zhas Kasipker,»microcredit and grants for start-up projects, will cover more than 300,000young citizens.


    Theprime minister also visited the DANMARD Sewing Training Center. The study periodat this training center is 3 months, the monthly stipend is 21 thousand tenges.

    Inthe Zhas Kasіpker classroom for the basics of entrepreneurship, the prime ministerpersonally conducted a business training for the project participants.


    Upon completion oftraining, unemployed and self-employed youths can apply for a grant worth morethan KZT 500,000, as well as a stipend of KZT 19,000 a month.

    Today,563 training centers operate in Kazakhstan (50 training centers in the capital).In the future it is planned to increase the number to 1,000.

