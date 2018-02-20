Kazakh PM, Deutsche Bank representatives discuss partnership issues

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakhytzhan Sagintayev held a meeting with representatives of Deutsche Bank AG - Managing Director and Chief Executive Director for Central and Eastern Europe Peter Tils, Kazinform refers to primeminister.kz.

During the meeting there were discussed the issues of further cooperation and implementation of joint projects in the spheres of digitalization, investments and infrastructure development.

The parties considered the opportunities for the investors associated with the work of the Astana International Financial Center and bringing companies to IPO on the platform of AIFC stock exchange.

Representatives of Deutsche Bank AG expressed interest in participation in a range of projects, one of them being "Digital Kazakhstan".

Other than that attention was paid to interaction within the Kazakhstan-German Business Council.