Kazakh PM discusses agricultural waste management with a company from Macau

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has held a meeting with the delegation of Macau Legend Development Ltd led by its Co-Chairman and Executive Director David Chow in Astana today, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

During the meeting, the sides discussed prospects of cooperation with Anhui Geyi Biorefineries Industrial Park Limited focusing on complex agricultural waste treatment and processing.



Participants of the meeting noted that implementation of the project will increase the inflow of investment into the sphere of manufacturing of equipment for eco-friendly sectors of industry, modern regenerative and organic farming, agricultural tourism and other related spheres. At the same time, it can stimulate the development of logistics and transport services and create new workplaces.