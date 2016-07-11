Kazakh PM discusses development of sport in N Kazakhstan with local athletes

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - During his working trip to North Kazakhstan region Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov familiarized with the development of physical culture, mass and Olympic sports in the region.

According to pm.kz, Prime Minister Massimov visited the new A. Vinokurov Sports Palace , an ice arena, and attended a training session of young track and field athletes and footballers. He also had a meeting with local athletes in order to discuss pressing issues related to the development of sports in the region.



It is noteworthy that the Sports Palace named after a well-known Kazakhstani cyclist and Olympic champion Alexander Vinokurov was built in Petropavlovsk in 2015. The palace has a massive ice arena, a training center for cyclists, a gym and other facilities.