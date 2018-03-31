  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh PM discusses digitalization issues

    15:31, 31 March 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has held today a meeting dedicated to the implementation of the "Digital Kazakhstan" Government Program, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

    During the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Askar Zhumagaliyev reported on the utilization of international experience for the digitalization of the Kazakh economy and on the digital solutions used in public services.

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Digital Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!