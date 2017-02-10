  • kz
    Kazakh PM, EBRD discuss issues of cooperation

    20:08, 10 February 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has held a meeting with the delegation of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) led by its Managing Director for Central Asia and Russia Natalia Khanjenkova at the Ukimet Uiy (House of Government) today, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

    At the meeting the sides discussed issues of cooperation in the sphere of development of public and private partnership and green economy.

