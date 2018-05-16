Kazakh PM, EBRD Vice President eye promising joint projects

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev held a meeting with Jürgen Rigterink, the First Vice President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), in Astana on the eve of the Astana Economic Forum, Kazinform has learnt from the PM's press service.

At the meeting, the sides discussed the issues associated with implementation of current and perspective joint projects in various sectors of economy, including mining, industry, transport infrastructure, green economy and renewable energy development, and improvement of Kazakhstan's competitiveness in the international arena and other spheres.



Over the two decades of cooperation the EBRD has financed some 240 projects in Kazakhstan to the tune of €7.3 billion. In 2017, Kazakhstan and the EBRD signed 25 new projects totaling over $700 million.



Currently EBRD portfolio in Kazakhstan includes 118 projects amounting to €3.1 billion, namely Saryarka gas pipeline, reconstruction of Kurty-Kapshagai section of the Center South Road Corridor and many more.



The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is an international financial institution founded in 1991. It supports development in dozens of countries from central Europe to Central Asia.