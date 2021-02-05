Kazakh PM, EEC Board Chairman sum up outcomes of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Kazakh PM Askar Mamin and Chairman of the Eurasian Economic Commission Board Mikhail Myasnikovich concluded the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Addressing the meeting, the Kazakh PM once again reminded that the Republic of Kazakhstan assumed the presidency of the EAEU bodies on January 1, 2021. He also read out the message by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev outlining the main priorities of Kazakhstan’s presidency for 2021.

According to the Kazakh PM, the priorities have been formulated taking into account six years of functioning of the EAEU and the most urgent challenges and possibilities in the new economic and social reality.

Kazakhstan has opted for focusing on attaching a new impetus to industrial cooperation, elimination of barriers in mutual trade, full utilization of the trans-border transportation arteries, full-fledged digitalization and enhanced access to external markets as its priorities.

«The Eurasian Economic Commission has approved the corresponding Action Plan to implement the given initiatives which defines 15 key tasks and 84 measures,» said the Kazakh PM.

The issues of internal and external trade policy of the EAEU, including enhancing the mechanisms for applying special protective, anti-dumping, and compensatory measures, upgrading the list of user countries of the unified system of tariff preferences of the EAEU were also considered.

The meeting approved the Concept for developing electronic document management at maritime border crossings of the EAEU Member States as well as the 2021-22 Action Plan. They are meant to increase the effectiveness and volumes of cargo and passenger transportation.

Chairman of the Eurasian Economic Commission Board Mikhail Myasnikovich noted that important landmark decisions for the EAEU countries had been made during the meeting.