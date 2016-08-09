Kazakh PM familiarizes with activity of Aktau youth center

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov has visited the Aktau municipal youth center during his working trip to Mangystau region.

The center informs the local youth about their rights in the sphere of employment, education, professional training, and offers psychological support, Kazinform has learnt from the prime minister's press service.



Premier Massimov also paid a visit to the local Co-working Center where he was familiarized with the Zhana Serpin Regional Program and social projects entitled Bastau Business and Bastau Kasip.



Under the Zhana Serpin Regional Program local youth receives training in order to work on innovative projects in the region. Under the program young people are relocated and employed.



Locals can learn more about the fundamentals of entrepreneurship within the framework of the Bastau Business project. As for the Bastau Kasip project, it offers a lot of opportunities to find new jobs. All one has to do is to download a special app and register as either employer or employee.