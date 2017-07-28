Kazakh PM familiarizes with Arcelor Mittal Temirtau modernization plans

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev visited the production facilities of Arcelor Mittal Temirtau, one of the largest industrial enterprises of Kazakhstan, among which are CHP-2 and blast furnace №3, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

Minister of Energy Kanat Bozumbayev reported on the measures to solve the paramount task of uninterrupted provision of heat and electric energy to consumers. To this end, a comprehensive plan for the modernization of CHP-2 facilities will be developed.



Director for production of Arcelor Mittal Temirtau JSC Vadim Bassin briefed on the work of the turbine workshop and the station as a whole, the main parameters of the station and 2017-2018 repair campaign.



Akim of Temirtau city Galym Ashimov reported on the preparation of the city for 2017-2018 heating season, including the readiness of engineering networks, multi-storey residential buildings and socio-cultural facilities.



In addition, Prime Minister Sagintayev got acquainted with the process of cast iron production at blast furnace No.3. General Director of ArcelorMittal Temirtau JSC Paramjit Kahlon reported on the company's activities and further development prospects.



In line with the President Nursultan Nazarbayev's state-of-the-nation address "The Third Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness" ore mining and smelting complex of the country should preserve its strategic importance for Kazakhstan's economic growth. In this light, domestic ore mining and smelting companies should exert every effort to come to new markets and expand geography of its supplies.



CHP-2 was put into service in 1973, it is a structural subdivision of Arcelor Mittal Temirtau JSC since May 1996. The main purpose of CHP-2 is the production, conversion, distribution, release of electricity and heat. The electric power of the station is 379 MW, the thermal power is 812 Gcal. 6 power boilers and 4 turbogenerators are installed at CHP-2.