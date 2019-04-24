Kazakh PM, foreign diplomats discuss investment climate improvement approaches

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Askar Mamin has met today with Executive Director of the American Chamber of Commerce Doris Bradbury, Ambassador of Great Britain to Kazakhstan Michael Gifford, Canadian Ambassador Nicholas Brousseau, Head of the EU Delegation to Kazakhstan Sven-Olov Carlsson and U.S. Chargé d'Affaires Theodore Lyng, according to primeminister.kz.

The meeting discussed scaling up investment cooperation and further interaction within the Government's new approaches on development of the ecosystem of foreign investors support.



The Kazakh PM pointed out positive dynamics of development of economy, growth of investments and trade. In 2018, the inflow of direct foreign investments in Kazakhstan rose by 15.8% and made $24 billion. Kazakhstan's foreign trade in 2018 increased by 20%.



"The fact that the Government of Kazakhstan gives special attention to the creation of favorable conditions for investment attraction and investors' rights protection and the fact that the Prime Minister of the country actively participates in it, is a good signal for investors," said Executive Director of the American Chamber of Commerce Doris Bradbury.



Foreign diplomats backed Kazakhstan's efforts in improvement of investment climate and expressed interest in continuing close cooperation.

First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Finance Alikhan Smailov, Governor of the Astana International Financial Centre Kairat Kelimbetov informed the foreign diplomats of the new approaches to the attraction of foreign investments.



At the end of the meeting, Askar Mamin assured the foreign diplomats that the Kazakh Government would take all the efforts to further improve the country's investment climate and create favorable conditions for foreign investors.