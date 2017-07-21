Kazakh PM goes to see Pavlodar special economic zone

ASTANA. KAZINFORM During the working trip to Pavlodar region, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has visited Pavlodar Special Economic Zone and inspected the implemented projects, primeminister.kz reports.

The priority activity of the SEZ Pavlodar is the manufacturing industry within the chemical and petrochemical sectors.

One of the projects implemented in the SEZ is UPNK-PV LLP, which is engaged in petroleum coke calcination for the needs of JSC Kazakhstan Electrolysis Plant. Director of LLP "UPNK-PV" N. Aubakirov reported that the company uses modern equipment and innovative technologies that improve the performance and the product quality. Along with the domestic market, the plant is considering the possibility to export its products to Russia and China.

In addition, a new project for production of alloyed aluminum was implemented by Gissenhaus LLP in SEZ Pavlodar. Director of the plant E. Shfets reported that the project capacity is 36,000 tons of aluminum per year. The source of raw materials is primary aluminum, both in the liquid state and as castings of JSC "Kazakhstan Electrolysis Plant".

The enterprise's products will be sold in the domestic market and will cover the demand for advanced aluminum products, while export markets are also promising.

The project was implemented within the framework of activities to create the cluster of aluminum production facilities and will be the first in the history of Kazakh metallurgy, when almost all aluminum production process stages will be concentrated in one territory. This will allow the metallurgical industry to enter a new level of development.

Currently, 27 participants have been registered in SEZ Pavlodar, and 5 projects for a total of over KZT 43 billion have been realized. Moreover, over KZT24.2bn products have been produced and more than 1,000 people have been employed.