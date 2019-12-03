Kazakh PM, Governor of Qatar Central Bank hold talks

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On December 2, 2019, Prime Minister Askar Mamin received a delegation led by the Governor of Qatar Central Bank, Sheikh Abdulla Bin Saoud Al Thani, primeminister.kz reports.

«Qatar is an important political partner of Kazakhstan in the Arab world. A confidential and open political dialogue, founded by the First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy, Nursultan Nazarbayev, and the leadership of Qatar, has been established between our countries. The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, adhering to continuity in foreign policy, pays great attention to the development of cooperation with Qatar,» Mamin said.

The head of government noted a significant potential for enhancing cooperation in trade, economic, investment, financial and banking and other fields.

A visa-free regime has been established between the countries; in the near future it is planned to launch direct flights between Nur-Sultan and Doha. In addition, regular flights are to be introduced seven times a week, not only between the capitals but also between Almaty and Doha.

The parties discussed the prospects for bilateral cooperation in the investment and financial banking sectors, including the opening of representative offices of Qatari banks in the jurisdiction of the Astana International Financial Center.

In order to develop contacts between entrepreneurs of the two countries and implement joint investment projects, an agreement was reached on holding the Kazakh-Qatari business forum in 2020.

The meeting was attended by First Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Finance Alikhan Smailov, Minister of National Economy Ruslan Dalenov and AIFC Governor Kairat Kelimbetov.