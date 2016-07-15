Kazakh PM holds a number of bilateral meetings on the margins of ASEM Summit

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov has held a number of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the 9th ASEM Summit in Ulan Bator, Mongolia today.

At the meeting with President of the Czech Republic Miloš Zeman, Karim Massimov stressed that Kazakhstan considers the Czech Republic as one of its most important economic partners and noted the two countries have a vast potential for the development of bilateral cooperation in mechanical engineering and agriculture, Kazinform has learnt from pm.kz.



On the margins of the summit, the Kazakh Prime Minister also met with his Mongolian counterpart Jargaltulga Erdenebat. At the onset of the meeting Massimov congratulated the Mongolian Premier on successful holding of the ASEM Summit, saying that it can contribute to further development of the entire country.







During the meeting with Prime Minister of Finland Juha Sipilä, Massimov said Kazakhstan is keen to develop comprehensive bilateral cooperation and invited Finnish partners to take part in the implementation of joint projects in Kazakhstan.







Prospects of cooperation in agriculture between Kazakhstan and the Netherlands were debated at the meeting with Prime Minister Mark Rutte. Additionally, the sides reiterated their intention to strengthen trade and investment ties.







Karim Massimov and Prime Minister of Romania Dacian Cioloş discussed the possibility of expanding mutual trade and investment and touched upon the coordination of joint efforts within the framework of the UN, the OSCE and other international organizations.



