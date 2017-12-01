Kazakh PM holds bilateral meetings in Sochi

SOCHI. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev held a number of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the session of the SCO Heads of Government Council in Sochi on Friday, Kazinform reports.

During the meeting with Chief Executive of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Abdullah Abdullah, the sides touched upon the issues of further cooperation between Kazakhstan and Afghanistan in economic, humanitarian, military and technical spheres. Utmost attention was paid to cooperation in strengthening security in Central Asia.



The Kazakh Prime Minister said the Government of Kazakhstan has made a decision to render humanitarian food assistance to Afghanistan in the nearest future.







While in Sochi, Prime Minister Sagintayev also met with Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China Li Keqiang to discuss a wide range of issues related to bilateral cooperation in economic, investment and industrial sectors. It was noted that the implementation of the joint Kazakh-Chinese industrial and innovative cooperation program is of paramount importance in that respect. Astana and Beijing are to implement 51 investment projects worth $27 billion.



The sides lauded positive dynamics in two-way trade and Kazakhstan's vast potential in agricultural sector. It was noted that our country can become one of the key suppliers of organic agricultural products to the Chinese market.







Bakytzhan Sagintayev had a meeting with Shamshad Akhtar, UN Under-Secretary General - Executive Secretary of United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) in Sochi as well. The meeting focused on implementation of President Nazarbayev's initiative on creation of the International Green Technologies Development Center in Astana. The center is expected to be headquartered at EXPO facilities in the Kazakh capital. Kazakhstan and UNESCAP also cooperate on implementation of the Green Bridge Partnership Program, initiated by our country.



