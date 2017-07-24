Kazakh PM holds meeting of Board of Directors of Baiterek Holding

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has held the meeting of the Board of Directors of "National Managing Holding "Baiterek" JSC at Ukimet Uiy, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

During the meeting, participants discussed the process of implementation of the Development Plan for 2014-2018 and the issues of the Development Strategy for 2014-2023.



Utmost attention was paid to the amendments to the Code of Ethics and the draft Corporate Governance Code with due regard to the OECD recommendations.