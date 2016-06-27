Kazakh PM holds meeting on recent anthrax outbreak in Karaganda region

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov has held a working meeting on epidemic situation in Karaganda region today.

Chief Sanitary Officer Zhandarbek Bekshin, Vice Minister of Agriculture Gulmira Issayeva and akim (governor) of Karaganda region Nurmukhambet Abdibekov made reports on the current epidemic situation in the region at the meeting.



Prime Minister Massimov stressed that local authorities are responsible for the recent anthrax outbreak.



In conclusion, he gave a number of instructions to the Agriculture Ministry, the Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development and the regional administration to find those responsible, to check the work of local veterinary service, and to continue anti-epidemic measures in the region.



Additionally, the governor of Karaganda region informed that the quarantine in Yerkindik village may be lifted on July 8, 2016.



Recall that anthrax outbreak killing several people was recorded in two villages in Karaganda region this month.