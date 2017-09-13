Kazakh PM holds meeting with international experts

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has met with Jonathan Sparrow, Vice President and General Director for the CIS at Cisco, and Shervin Pishevar, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Hyperloop One, within the framework of "Digital Kazakhstan" draft state program presentation which was held today, according to primeminister.kz .

At the meeting, the attendees discussed the issues of cooperation in developing the digital industry in Kazakhstan.