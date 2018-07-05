Kazakh PM, IDB and Oppenheimer heads had talks in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has met with Oppenheimer Funds Managing Director John Tonelli and Dr. Bandar bin Mohammed bin Hamza Asaad Al Hajjar, President at the Islamic Development Bank, primeminister.kz reports.

The parties debated issues concerning further cooperation in funding investment projects in Kazakhstan and expanding opportunities of international business.



The meeting with Dr. Bandar bin Mohammed bin Hamza Asaad Al Hajjar was focused on prospects for deepening cooperation in priority sectors of economy, including agriculture, infrastructure projects and development of science and technologies. The sides also noted the opening of Islamic Trade and Finance Corporation Office at the ground of AIFC will let broaden cooperation between Kazakhstan and the IDB.



Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev and Oppenheimer Funds Managing Director John Tonelli discussed the company's participation in Samruk Kazyna privatization program, development of an infrastructure fund, and accession of the country's companies to the foreign capital markets.

John Tonelli and Dr. Bandar bin Mohammed bin Hamza Asaad Al Hajjar took part in the official opening of the Astana International Financial Centre.