Kazakh PM, IMF Chief met in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Karim Massimov has met with Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Christine Lagarde in Astana today.

The sides discussed a wide range of issues including improvement of monetary policy, conducting structural reforms and short-term prospects of Kazakhstan’s economic development.

“I am grateful to you and your experts for cooperation, technical assistance and recommendations,” said Massimov during the meeting.

The Kazakh PM noted that the Government of Kazakhstan asserts every effort to mitigate foreign negative factors and announced the measures launched by his Cabinet as part of the Presidential Five Institutional Reforms.

Karim Massimov told C.Lagarde about Kazakh President’s idea to establish the Astana International Financial Centre.

In turn, Ms. Lagarde noted that Kazakhstan “took a wise step when decided to establish the National Fund”. “This gives you an opportunity for maneuvering in monetary policy in order to mitigate the shock,” she said.

Christin Lagarde expressed gratitude to the Kazakh side for warm welcome and invitation to partake in the IMF Regional Conference.

“To my mind, this is a good idea. I believe we could turn it into a useful forum where ministers of finance could talk to each other,” she pointed out.

Source: www.primeminister.kz