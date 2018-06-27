Kazakh PM, IMF Mission Chief held talks

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has met with Chief of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Mission for Kazakhstan Mark Horton, the PM's official website reads.

The sides debated further cooperation between Kazakhstan and the IMF in development of macroeconomic and fiscal policies, financial sector activities, implementation of large-scale reforms such as the Nurly Zher and 100 Specific Steps Nations' Plan, privatization program, land reforms and Astana International Financial Centre.





Mark Horton noted Kazakhstan's positive economic changes.



According to him, technologic modernization of economic sectors taking into account introduction of the elements of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and large-scale digitalization will become an engine of economic growth alongside with implementation of existent program documents. Processing industry, agriculture, transport and logistics, construction will gain those innovations.



The PM highlighted that Kazakhstan is ready to promote the best practices and sharing experience of cooperation with the IMF.

Kazakhstan joined the IMF on July 15, 1992.