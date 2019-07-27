Kazakh PM inspects construction of heat and power plant

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin inspected on Friday the construction of a new CHPP-3 (Combined Heat and Power Plant), the modernization of fuel and energy complex in the city of Nur-Sultan, the PM’s press office informs.

At CHPP-3 constructionsite, the head of Government was informed that at the first phase of theconstruction, a water-heating boiler with a capacity of 480 Gcal/h will bebuilt.

Railwayand automobile roads have been laid, administrative and residential buildingshave been built. The installation of the electrical part and the automation of themain equipment are underway. As of today, 70% of the construction hasbeen completed.

The construction ofCHPP-3 will allow in the coming years to meet the increasing demand for heat inthe western part of the capital, and significantly improve its own generatingcapacity and heat sources of the fuel and energy complex of the Nur-Sultancity.

Theprime minister was informed about the modernization and gas supply of the existingenergy sources at CHPP-1 and CHPP-2, and about the readiness of the energycomplex of the capital for the upcoming heating season.

Thehead of Government gave a number of specific instructions for the constructionand modernization of the city's fuel and energy infrastructure.