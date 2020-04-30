Kazakh PM inspects development of projects in Shymkent and Turkistan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - During his working trip, Prime Minister Askar Mamin inspected the construction of transport and socio-cultural infrastructure in the cities of Shymkent and Turkistan, Kazinform has learnt from the prime minister’s press service.

In Shymkent, the head of government was informed about the construction progress of the new passenger terminal of the international airport with a capacity of 2,000 passengers per hour, which is planned to be built by December 2020.

In Turkistan, the prime minister got acquainted with the pace of construction of a new international airport and a highway leading to it. The facility is located 16 km from the regional center and will be commissioned in September 2020. It is planned that the terminal capacity will be 3 million passengers per year.

Mamin visited the construction sites of the Congress Hall, a 7,000-seat stadium, the Schoolchildren’s Palace, a sports complex with a swimming pool, a city park with attractions, a drama theater, the regional science and universal library, the Uly Dala Eli Center, and the Museum of Khoja Ahmed Yassaui and the Park of the First President, and also inspected the progress of the reconstruction of the building of the National Center of Artisans of the Great Silk Road.

The prime minister got acquainted with the construction of the Rixos Turkistan and Hampton by Hilton Hotels with 120 rooms each, as well as the multifunctional tourist complex Caravanserai being built by the Turkish company Sembol construction. All these hotel and tourist facilities are planned to be commissioned in 2020.

The prime minister was presented with plans for the improvement of the Azret-Sultan Reserve Museum.