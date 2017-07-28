Kazakh PM inspects modernizing industrial enterprises in Karaganda

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At the plant for production of metallurgical-grade silicon of Tau-Ken Temir LLP, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev have checked with the current measures for technological modernization and prospects for development of the enterprise, Kazinform refers to the Premier's website.

Mr. Sagintayev examined the operational shops for silicon, refining, teeming and production, and visited the silicon intermediate storage facility.

Murat Zhukenov, the Board Chairman of Tau-Ken Temir LLP, reported to the Kazakh Prime Minister about the features of the technological processes, as well as the current achievements and plans for the development of the enterprise.

In 2018/2019, it is planned to implement KZT1.5bn investment program for construction of charge materials storage facility, fleet renewal and technological equipment upgrading.

The company's development plans are in line with the ongoing work for technological modernization of industrial enterprises in Kazakhstan in the furtherance of President Nazarbayev's Address "The 3rd Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness."

Tau-Ken Temir LLP enterprise was commissioned in 2014 and has unique European equipment from one of the top electric furnace manufacturers. The design capacity of the enterprise is 24,000 tons of metallurgical silicon per year. The advantage of the project is that it is completely export-oriented. The enterprise's products are exported to the countries near and far abroad, in particular to the USA, the EU countries, Russia and Belarus, while the Kazakhstan content in the products equals 80 percent.