Kazakh PM instructs to control ongoing harvesting campaign

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov instructed the Ministry of Agriculture to control the ongoing harvesting campaign countrywide.

He gave such instruction after Deputy Minister of Agriculture Kairat Aituganov took the floor at the Wednesday session of the Government and made the report on the course of the harvesting campaign in the regions of Kazakhstan.



Aituganov said that as of August 9, 1 539.3 thousand tons of grain had been harvested from the area of 703.2 thousand ha in southern and western Kazakhstan (West Kazakhstan, South Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Almaty, Zhambyl and Kyzylorda regions).



The average grain harvest was 21.9 centners per ha.