Kazakh PM instructs to help farmers with mineral fertilizers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has requested the Investment and Development Minister to assist in providing agricultural producers with mineral fertilizers, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"During my visits to the regions, the agricultural producers told about the expansion of [purchasing] mineral fertilizers. We discussed this issue separately within our programs. We see that today our manufacturing factories in Aktau and Taraz are operating almost in a just-in-time regime. Mr. Zhenis Kassymbek, we are to provide assistance so that we can fully produce and deliver mineral fertilizers to our farmers," Sagintayev said addressing the Minister of Investment and Development in a government session.

The Head of the Government also told about the need to determine the next-year actions in this respect.

"We need to understand the way we will perform further increases for the next year. If so, we will have to look at how we can help our mineral fertilizer producers. The next is phytosanitary safety. This is a very important point. We have succeeded to plant the seeds, and now it is necessary to grow and harvest. A lot has to be done. I request you to assume control and coordination of all this work, as usual", Bakytzhan Sagintayev said referring to the Minister of Agriculture.