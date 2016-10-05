Kazakh PM instructs to map out plan on offences prevention

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has instructed the Internal Affairs Ministry together with local executive authorities to craft a comprehensive three-year plan on prevention of offences.

Prime Minister Sagintayev gave the instruction at the session of the Government on Wednesday.



"I charge the Internal Affairs Ministry together with local executive authorities to map out and submit to the Government by December 1 a comprehensive plan on prevention of offences for upcoming three years," the Premier said at the session.



The head of the Kazakh Government stressed the need to step up efforts in that respect.



"We need to rethink and organize this work based on the civic society institutions and the population. We must ensure they all interact with each other," Sagintayev stressed.