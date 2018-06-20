Kazakh PM introduces Governor of Turkestan region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - By the instruction of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev and Head of the President's Executive Office Adilbek Dzhaksybekov took part in today's session of the Maslikhate (the local representative body) of newly established Turkestan region, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev read out a letter from the Head of State addressed to the Regional Maslikhate members regarding the proposal to appoint Zhanseit Tuimebayev as the Governor of Turkestan region. As a result of the vote, the members unanimously supported the candidacy proposed by the President.

Then, Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev and Head of the President's Executive Office Adilbek Dzhaksybekov introduced the new Governor to the core officials of Turkestan region.

Bakytzhan Sagintayev recalled that yesterday the Head of State made a historic decision to found a new Turkestan region in the country.

"For many centuries Turkestan has been the heart of the political and spiritual life not only of the whole of Central Asia but of the entire Turkic world. The decision of the Head of State to establish the regional center in sacred Turkestan contributes to its further development. This historic decision will make a positive impact on the improvement of the living standards of the local population and boost the socio-economic development of the entire region," said Mr. Sagintayev.

To fulfill the Head of State's instructions, the Government Commission was established to make up a master plan for the development of Turkestan as the cultural and spiritual center of the Turkic world. The Commission is chaired by First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin.

At the meeting, Bakytzhan Sagintayev highlighted Tuimebayev's extensive experience as a policymaker.

Representatives of the local community also addressed the meeting. Writer Markhabat Baigut and public figure Shalatai Myrzakhmetov on behalf of the region thanked the Head of State for the decision that raises the spiritual strength of the people and gives a new impetus for the development of the region.

It is to be recalled that by the Head of State's decree, Shymkent gained the status of the nation of national significance, and South Kazakhstan region was renamed to Turkestan region. The regional center was moved from Shymkent to Turkestan.