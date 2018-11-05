Kazakh PM invites Estonian entrepreneurs to work with Astana Hub

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has revealed today the prospects for cooperation with Estonia, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"In terms of the investment climate, Kazakhstan now ranks first in Central Asia. Plus, Kazakhstan accounts for over 70 percent of the investment in Central Asia. Over the past 10 years, the country has attracted about $250 billion as the foreign direct investment. We welcome investment in various sectors of our economy, especially in the development of manufacturing industry and non-resource exports," the Kazakh Prime Minister said at the Kazakhstan-Estonia Business Forum.

He underlined that Kazakhstan aims toward introducing elements of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, in particular, 3D printing, online trading, mobile banking, digital services, automation, robotization, artificial intelligence, and big data sharing.

"Prime Minister Ratas has proposed today that we further increase cooperation in the agricultural sector. For now, we have given the appropriate instructions to our ministries to meet together and start negotiating. Perhaps, we will end up with signing the respective memorandum of cooperation for the development of our relations in the agricultural sector. We could also cover in it the issues of digitalization and the issues of supplying agricultural products to the countries of Europe," Sagintayev pointed out.

The Head of the Government also informed of Astana Hub's work plans.

"Tomorrow we will launch the work of Astana Hub Technological Park of IT Startups. I am grateful to the Prime Minister of Estonia for the decision to formally participate in the presentation of the hub. Tomorrow we will together visit the event, where the President of our country will participate. At Astana Hub, [we] have created all opportunities and privileges for business promotion. We have legislatively simplified the visa and labor regime for Astana Hub's foreign participants," the Kazakh Prime Minister added.

According to him, it is planned that Astana Hub will become a regional innovation center that will promote technological initiatives.



"I invite Estonian companies to actively consider Astana Hub as a platform for setting up your own businesses. We are ready to create the most favorable conditions for your work," Sagintayev concluded, addressing the Estonian businessmen who came to the forum.