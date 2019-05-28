Kazakh PM, Japanese envoy mull over trade and economic cooperation development

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin has received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Kazakhstan Tatsuhiko Kasai, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

The sides discussed topical issues of trade, economic, and investment cooperation. In 2018, the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Japan grew by 54% to reach $2 billion.



The prospects of synergy between the economies of Kazakhstan and Japan in the areas of investment, agriculture, technology, and innovation were considered during the talks. In this regard, the sides discussed the possibility of holding Kazakhstan-Japan Business Forum, which would become a platform for deepening business ties between entrepreneurs of the two countries and finding new investment opportunities.



The Head of Government of Kazakhstan emphasized the importance of developing strategic partnership and reaffirmed that Kazakhstan is interested in scaling up interaction in the field of technological development. This will make it possible to boost labor productivity at industrial enterprises and will give new momentum to bilateral cooperation.