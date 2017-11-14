Kazakh PM joked about goals for Olympics

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The answer of Kazakh Minister of Culture and Sports Arystanbek Mukhamediuly made Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev smile, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Kazakh PM asked Minister Mukhamediuly how many medals Kazakhstan is expected to win at the upcoming Olympic Winter Games in South Korea.

"Bakytzhan Abdirovich, there is such an expression as ‘doomed to success'," the minister said.

"All right, then I charge you to proficiently make the final stage of the preparation of our Olympians. And we will wait for them with medals as you have no other options - you are doomed," Sagintayev replied with a smile.

According to the ministry, in the 2016-2017 season, the Kazakh winter sports teams won 129 medals (37 gold, 38 silver, and 54 bronze medals) in the official competitions such as championships, World Cups, and other international tournaments.

Arystanbek Mukhamediuly noted that for now, the individual plans for the final stages of the preparation have been approved. The goals for the Olympic Games have been set. Presently, there are 13 licenses for two sports - biathlon (10) and figure skating (3). 62 athletes in 9 sports are contending to win the licenses. The final squad for the Olympic team will have been formed by January next year.